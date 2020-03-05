/ Mark Frauenfelder / 8:22 am Thu Mar 5, 2020

This cool online radio station lets you listen to popular songs from any decade and country from 1900 to now

When you go to Radiooooo you see a map of the world. You click on any country on the map, and select a decade beginning with 1900. It will start playing music from that country and decade. I love it! You can also register to post songs that are not yet in the database.