This cool online radio station lets you listen to popular songs from any decade and country from 1900 to now

When you go to Radiooooo you see a map of the world. You click on any country on the map, and select a decade beginning with 1900. It will start playing music from that country and decade. I love it! You can also register to post songs that are not yet in the database.

Josie Cotton released a new album more than 30 years after it was recorded It was the early 1980s; MTV was in its infancy, the New Music scene was beginning to hit national airwaves, and Josie Cotton was having a moment. She had an international hit with the infamous Johnny Are You Queer (decried by some as homophobic and banned in Amsterdam, but also simultaneously embraced as an anthem […] READ THE REST

New video for Iggy Pop's spoken-song based on Lou Reed poem Iggy Pop’s “We Are the People” is based on a poem penned in 1970 by his old friend, the great Lou Reed. About the poem, Pop told the BBC back in September, “My God, this is the country today as I understand it, or at least one legitimate portrayal of the country today.” Last week, […] READ THE REST

Genesis (the trio) are reuniting for a tour Prog-turned-pop band Genesis will hit the road later this year for their first tour since 2007. As usual, this will be the Genesis of the late 1970s and 1980s, after Peter Gabriel left the band. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Collins’ son Nic on drums and guitarist/bassist Daryl Stuermer. […] READ THE REST

