/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:48 am Fri Mar 6, 2020

Amber Mac is my guest this week on the Cool Tools podcast

My guest this week on the Cool Tools podcast is Amber Mac. Amber is the co-host of the award-winning podcast series, The AI Effect, the author of two bestselling business books. She's also the President of AmberMac Media, and a former host on G4TechTV and TWiT.

