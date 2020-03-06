Amber Mac is my guest this week on the Cool Tools podcast

My guest this week on the Cool Tools podcast is Amber Mac . Amber is the co-host of the award-winning podcast series, The AI Effect , the author of two bestselling business books. She's also the President of AmberMac Media, and a former host on G4TechTV and TWiT.

