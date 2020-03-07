Rad Power ebikes might be the future of commuting

Back in 2007, high schooler Mike Radenbaugh got tired of pumping his old bicycle back and forth to campus every day. Instead, he pulled together some parts, attached an electric motor to his bike — and his first e-bike was born.

It wouldn’t be his last. 13 years later, Radenbaugh heads up Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes, the largest and fastest-growing e-bike company in North America.

And before you dismiss e-bikes as cute, but inconsequential tech toys, consider this: 28 percent of e-bike buyers told a National Institute for Transportation and Communities survey that they bought their bike specifically to replace driving. And when you know that the average car trip is less than six miles, the prospect of zipping to your destination and back with an electrically-powered pedaling assist starts feeling a lot more realistic.

Factor in the dollar savings on gas, the reduced carbon footprint and just the enjoyment of being outside rather than sequestered in your car, and it isn’t hard to see why Rad is seeing their sales figures explode.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to make a great product too. Rad Power Bikes launched with the exotic RadRover electric fat tire bike, a bold step away from traditional, more dainty e-bike models. Since then, Rad bikes are all designed with the same vision, combining function, power, comfort, and utility.

In addition to high-quality bikes with features head-and-shoulders above their competitors, each Rad model is also tailored to specific user needs. If you’re a busy parent, the RadWagon can haul kids around. If you enjoy a spin through the great outdoors, the RadRover tackles off-road adventures like a champ. And Rad’s new RadRunner is a multi-purpose ride made for urban environments.

And there’s the added advantage that with a Rad bike, you’re not going to end each ride dripping with sweat. With a click of a button, you control the motor power, putting just the amount of extra push behind your pedaling. And if you want to stop pedaling altogether, there’s a twist throttle that can take care of the legwork for you, getting your e-bike speed up to 20 miles an hour.

With all that incentive, you can check out the Rad website for yourself, see which Rad model fits your lifestyle and even make your purchase directly from Rad.

Rad is also home to one of the most enthusiastic online e-bike communities as well, offering stories, tips, technical details, and general support to anyone joining the e-bike phenomenon.

And since we mentioned support, it’s worth noting that Rad has dedicated support teams available seven days a week, responsible for over 4,000 5-star reviews from real e-bike owners.