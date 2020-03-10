Get these no-show socks at a great discount

Everyone in my family has stolen my n0-show socks . They have little rubber stripes to keep the socks from slipping off your heel. Interestingly, the photo on the Amazon page shows the socks being work inside out. If you wear them as shown, the rubber stripes will come in contact with your shoe and pull the sock off your heel. I bought six more pair at a great price using discount code 3M4HRN68.

Blue painter's tape good for more than masking I’d been storing my comics in my parents’ attic for the last 40+ years and I just got them all and have been putting them into new plastic bags. I enjoyed Regie Simmons’ video on how to bag and board comics, and one thing he recommended was using blue painter’s tape instead of scotch tape […] READ THE REST

Nice laptop sleeve case with handle I bought this Inateck Laptop Sleeve Case for my 13-inch MacBook Pro. I wanted something well-padded, with a handle and a separate pouch to store the charger. This one fit the bill. It’s not much bigger than than the laptop, so it doesn’t take up a lot of room in a suitcase. READ THE REST

Good deal on Anker PowerCore Lite 10000 portable charger Last week I posted about a Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, which can be recharged with a USB-C or Micro USB cable. I included a promo code but some people had trouble with it. Here’s a similar Anker charger, the Anker PowerCore Lite 10000mAh,* which has a coupon on the Amazon product page for […] READ THE REST

Make your computer run like new with this top-rated junk cleaning software Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […] READ THE REST

This top-rated meditation app on the App and Google Play Store is on sale for 50% off Taking care of yourself is certainly trendy, but that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. Or at least, that doesn’t mean everyone is doing it in ways that will really, truly care for their mental and physical health. That’s where sleep comes in. Quality, quantity, and consistency in your sleep patterns will improve your life […] READ THE REST