Louisiana couple stole $1,000 worth of beer from 6 Target stores in 1 week, say cops

He tried to smuggle an electric drill out of a Walmart in his pants.

She faces drug charges.

It's a match made in Louisiana.

A couple accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of beer from 6 different Target stores over the span of a week was arrested Sunday on theft charges, Baton Rouge sheriff’s office records show.

From the Louisiana Advocate:

On March 1, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's retail/organized theft division began investigating a series of beer thefts that began on Feb. 24 at the Target store on Siegen Lane and the Target on Millerville Road.

Security video shows that the thefts were all committed by the same man and woman, arrest records say.

During the store trips, the couple filled their shopping basket with cases of beer, then left the store without paying.