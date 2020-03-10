Police called to school over stolen juice box

On Friday, police were called to the Union School District in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania after a "known" juvenile allegedly robbed the school cafeteria of a juice box valued at 80 cents.
crop of image by Hp.Baumeler (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Two Chigaco police officers are under investigation after a bystander filmed them twice shooting an apparently unarmed man who was resisting arrest. The man, according to Chicago P.D., was being arrested for “moving between two train cars, a city ordinance violation”. The video shows police struggling with the man for several minutes before he breaks […]
Last night, someone stole a Lincoln Navigator hearse with a body inside. The police search just ended this morning with a high-speed pursuit on the 110 freeway that ended in the Lincoln Navigator crashing. They apprehended the suspect and the body was still inside the vehicle. According to CBS Local, the SUV “was stolen from […]
At a Croydon, New Hampshire town meeting, the government unexpectedly decided to disband its one-person police force and lay off the only officer, chief of police Richard Lee, who had held the position for 20 years. “Out of nowhere the selectboard made a motion to disband the police department,” Lee said. “I was told at […]
