/ Mark Frauenfelder / 5:01 pm Wed Mar 11, 2020

Church of Cypress says it is impossible for sacramental wine and bread to transmit diseases

If you think it is possible for consecrated bread or wine to give you an infectious disease, you are a blasphemer, according to the Church of Cyprus, which issued the following announcement:

"Regarding the offering of the Holy Communion, the position of the Church is known. The Holy Communion does not symbolize but it is the Body and Blood of Christ. It would be blasphemous to think that Christ’s Body and Blood could transmit any disease or virus."

That settles the matter!

[via Orthodox Times]