A Baby Yoda minifig comes with the new LEGO Razor Crest

Huge 35,000-piece Lego Star Destroyer Assembling LEGO’s official Star Destroyer kit [Amazon] is no mean feat: it has nearly 4,800 pieces and retails for $700. But Matt Benner, aka TheBrickWiz, went 30,000 better, constructing a collossal Star Wars spaceship to put the fear of Vader into any rebel fool enough to fall into its gravity well. He even made the […] READ THE REST

RIP: Jens Nygaard Knudsen, father of the LEGO minifigure Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the creator of the LEGO mini-fig has passed away at age 78. Washington Post: Over the decades, the company honed modern techniques of manufacturing plastic toys, patenting its signature stud-and-tube locking system for its toy building bricks in 1958. But until Mr. Knudsen’s innovations in the 1970s, Lego lacked a human or […] READ THE REST

LEGO Star Wars: Obi-wan's Tatooine hideout LEGO calls this Obi-wan’s Hut but he is way cooler than that. Build the hut where Ol’ Ben first tells Luke about more elegant weaponry and lies to him about his father. This 200 piece set comes with R2D2, Obi-Wan, Luke and a Tusken Raider minifig. Yoda lived in a hut, Obi-wan had a hideout […] READ THE REST

