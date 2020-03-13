And now, a skateboarding sparrow

This tiny skull trapped in amber belongs to the smallest dinosaur ever discovered The tiny skull, about the size of a thumbnail, trapped in amber may belong to the smallest dinosaur scientists have ever discovered. Paleontologist Lida Xing of the China University of Geosciences spotted the skull in a 99-million-year-old chunk of amber from northern Myanmar. From the New York Times: [Xing, Chinese Academy of Sciences paleontologist Jingmai […] READ THE REST

Incredible slo-mo video of raptors flying through bubble clouds... for science How does an owl’s tail help it fly? To better see the role of the tail in raptor aerodynamics, researchers at the UK’s Royal Veterinary College recorded birds of prey flying through clouds of tiny helium bubbles. According to the science journal Nature, analyzing the swirling motion of the bubbles enabled the scientists to discover […] READ THE REST

