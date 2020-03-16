/ Rob Beschizza / 7:22 am Mon Mar 16, 2020

Horse blows bubbles

In this charming video, a hoss enjoys dipping its head beneath the surface of a pond and blowing bubbles like a kid with a milkshake.

