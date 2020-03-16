Nighthawks in quarantine

In 2014, reddit user u/damburglar posted this abandoned recreation of Edward Hopper's 1942 painting Nighthawks . That it's a plainly-rendered 3D model seems to make it even creepier. [ via ]

Douglas Rushkoff on Genesis Breyer P-Orridge (1950-2020) It was 1993. I was working on my book Media Virus, and about to return home to LA from San Francisco, when Timothy Leary called to ask if I could make room for a “friend in need” who needed a ride. That friend turned out to be Genesis P-Orridge. I had known of Gen through […] READ THE REST

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, RIP Genesis Breyer P-Orridge — the pioneering performance artist, musician, and occultist — died this morning. S/he was 70-years-old. Gen’s daughters Caresse and Genesse released the following statement: Dear friends, family and loving supporters, It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. S/he had been battling […] READ THE REST

Watch Mel Brooks' wonderfully funny and very short animated film "The Critic" (1963) In 1962, Mel Brooks attended a screening of an abstract animation by Norman McLaren. He overheard an older fellow chattering and complaining through the whole thing. Inspired, Brooks and director Ernest Pintoff created this wonderful short film, “The Critic.” Amazingly, Brooks improvised the narration while watching the animation. The film won a 1964 Academy Award […] READ THE REST

Set the mood with this designer combination lamp, Bluetooth speaker, and wine cooler Let’s go ahead and assume you never thought you’d own a lamp that can chill a bottle of Albariño. And if that lamp that’s also a cooler were also a Bluetooth speaker, it’s even less likely the idea crossed your mind, but here we are. The Dutch company Kooduu designed a multifunction accent piece that […] READ THE REST

From page building to apps to game design to AI, this programming training package covers it all Learning to code can be intimidating. It always takes some time and attention to develop any new skill, but for one with as many approaches as programming, it can be particularly nerve-wracking, especially when you’ve never dipped into those murky waters before. Even if you fall into that absolute beginner category, the package of training […] READ THE REST