/ Rob Beschizza / 6:40 am Mon Mar 16, 2020

Nighthawks in quarantine

In 2014, reddit user u/damburglar posted this abandoned recreation of Edward Hopper's 1942 painting Nighthawks. That it's a plainly-rendered 3D model seems to make it even creepier. [via]

Here's one from Maxim Leyzerovich: