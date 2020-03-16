Trump signed his name to DOW chart when it artificially blipped up. Now look at it

At the end of Monday's trading day, the Dow had dropped nearly 3,000 points, making Trump's autographed rally look like statistical noise.

The folks in Trump's loyalty cult were crowing with I-told-you-so glee when the stock market experienced a relatively puny uptick on Friday. Trump even added his signature to a misleadingly cropped chart of the short-lived rally and sent it to his most embarrassingly spittle-licking sycophants, like Fox News' Lou Dobbs, who could barely contain his excitement over the temporary blip .

Trump to states: 'Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves' The complete abandonment of any leadership whatsoever. That’s what we are witnessing in Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic that is now killing Americans at an exponentially increasing rate. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Donald Trump told state governors on an emergency pandemic conference call. Yes. He said […] READ THE REST

Trump NEGATIVE for Coronavirus and COVID-19, says White House physician White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took some form of coronavirus testing, and he’s negative. Impeached U.S. President and noted pathological liar Donald John Trump, after coming into close contact with coronavirus last weekend, has tested negative for the contagion that causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, according to his physician who […] READ THE REST

Launch a kid’s STEM career with a game console they can build themselves As a parent, you likely start feeling a little guilty whenever you let your kid play video games for too long. Gaming is fun and most kids get completely enraptured, but you inevitably start thinking about all the more enriching and educational ways they could fill those hours spent rampaging through digital worlds and blasting […] READ THE REST

Become a master of Raspberry Pi and Arduino with the help of this training When it comes to DIY electronics, there are few brand names that carry more weight these days than Arduino and the Raspberry Pi. Over the past 15 years, Arduino has grown from a tool to teach electronics to the uninitiated into an environment of startling innovation where creative minds fashion their own Arduino slow-drip coffee […] READ THE REST