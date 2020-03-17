Classic Blade Runner video game is coming to consoles

The studio is calling the remaster a "polished and premium restoration." They say it will feature updated models, animations and cutscenes. Moreover, it will support widescreen resolutions, and you'll be able to tweak the controls to your liking.

Making the port-to-modern-platforms magic happen took some serious reverse-engineering of the game's source code by Nightdive Studios.

I don't have any time in my life for shitty movie reboots, but I love seeing great, older games being brought back from the dead. It provides an opportunity for old gamers, like me, to relish a favorite title from my youth and gives younger folks an idea of what their favorite hobby was like when it was in its infancy.