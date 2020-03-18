Coronavirus now in Congress, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) 1st congressman to test positive

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida today became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus.
“I'm feeling much better,” said Diaz-Balart in a social media update on Wednesday. “However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus.
“We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”
More on the congressman's website.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt most arrests until after coronavirus crisis
What a damning indictment of Fox News from the Post video team here. pic.twitter.com/r8Fz8vo5KV — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 18, 2020 In this video, assembled by the Washington Post’s media team, Fox News hosts and their rhetoric is contrasted just a few days apart. Then, they were claiming coronavirus was either nothing to worry about […]
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Illinois) dislikes abortion, Barack Obama, the affordable care act and marriage equality, and likes religious discrimination, domestic surveillance and denying federal benefits to gay couples. If you’re wondering why he even has a “D” in his title, here’s a clue: he inherited his seat in congress from his own father, courtesy of […]
