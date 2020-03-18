Coronavirus now in Congress, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) 1st congressman to test positive

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida today became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus.

“I'm feeling much better,” said Diaz-Balart in a social media update on Wednesday. “However, it's important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick & mitigate the spread of this virus.

“We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

More on the congressman's website.

