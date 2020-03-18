/ Rob Beschizza / 7:16 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

In lieu of paying taxes, Bono pens coronavirus song

Tax-dodging rock star Bono wrote a new ballad about the novel coronavirus.

for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono

The lyrics to the song, in part:

Yes, I don’t know you, no, I didn’t think I didn’t care/
You live so very far away, just across the square/
You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops/
Sing on the phone, sing and promise me you won’t stop/
Sing your love be known.

P.S.: