One of the last conservative Democrats in congress loses primary to progressive opponent

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Illinois) dislikes abortion, Barack Obama, the affordable care act and marriage equality, and likes religious discrimination, domestic surveillance and denying federal benefits to gay couples.

If you're wondering why he even has a "D" in his title, here's a clue: he inherited his seat in congress from his own father, courtesy of the state Democratic party.

But he's not going to represent the deep blue district any more, because a progressive opponent took it from him in Illinois' primary election.

The eight-term Illinois Democrat fell to businesswoman Marie Newman, who led 48 to 44 percent when The Associated Press called the race, a resounding victory for the party’s progressive wing, which has struggled so far this year to capitalize on its 2018 success. "I am bursting with pride and gratitude for the amazing coalition that helped bring about much needed change in our district," Newman wrote in a late-night tweet. She canceled her election-night party as the number of coronavirus cases surged.

Lipinski was a poster child for the Democratic party as a cult of self-serving political insiders. Getting rid of him is a defeat for the machinery, yet a close-run thing all the same.