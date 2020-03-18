Trump to visit FEMA for coronavirus video call with Governors. What could go wrong?

Oh no, not this crap again

On Thursday, impeached and manifestly incompetent U.S. president Donald Trump is visiting FEMA, where he is expected to hold a video call with various Governors.

Tweets CBS News reporter Weijia Jang, “He’s teasing a big announcement from the FDA that we expect him to make at the 11am coronavirus Task Force briefing, likely having to do with a possible treatment.”

What could possibly go wrong?

Tomorrow Trump is visiting @fema where he will hold a video call with Governors. He’s teasing a big announcement from the @US_FDA that we expect him to make at the 11am #coronavirus Task Force briefing, likely having to do with a possible treatment. pic.twitter.com/5LXV6tIIDk — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 19, 2020

Pres Trump visits @fema HQ on Thursday where at 2PM/ET he takes part in a conference call with Governors "on a partnership to prepare, mitigate and respond to COVID-19." The Coronavirus Task Force will also have an 11AM WH briefing. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 19, 2020

President Trump said he is FEMA is "fully engaged" as of about two hours ago. "They are engaged all over the country," Trump said. "They are going around and seeing many of the states." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 18, 2020

Trump on Thurs. will host videoconference at @fema with nation's governors to ensure they have access to resources — Cheryl Bolen (@cherylbolen) March 18, 2020