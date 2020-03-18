/ Xeni Jardin / 7:42 pm Wed Mar 18, 2020

Trump to visit FEMA for coronavirus video call with Governors. What could go wrong?

CSPAN

Oh no, not this crap again

On Thursday, impeached and manifestly incompetent U.S. president Donald Trump is visiting FEMA, where he is expected to hold a video call with various Governors.

Tweets CBS News reporter Weijia Jang, “He’s teasing a big announcement from the FDA that we expect him to make at the 11am coronavirus Task Force briefing, likely having to do with a possible treatment.”

What could possibly go wrong?