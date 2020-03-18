Trump to visit FEMA for coronavirus video call with Governors. What could go wrong?

CSPAN
Oh no, not this crap again
On Thursday, impeached and manifestly incompetent U.S. president Donald Trump is visiting FEMA, where he is expected to hold a video call with various Governors.
Tweets CBS News reporter Weijia Jang, “He’s teasing a big announcement from the FDA that we expect him to make at the 11am coronavirus Task Force briefing, likely having to do with a possible treatment.”
What could possibly go wrong?
Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in Illinois, and in so doing, secured exactly enough delegates to win the GOP nomination for 2020.
The folks in Trump’s loyalty cult were crowing with I-told-you-so glee when the stock market experienced a relatively puny uptick on Friday. Trump even added his signature to a misleadingly cropped chart of the short-lived rally and sent it to his most embarrassingly spittle-licking sycophants, like Fox News’ Lou Dobbs, who could barely contain his […]
The complete abandonment of any leadership whatsoever. That’s what we are witnessing in Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic that is now killing Americans at an exponentially increasing rate. “Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment — try getting it yourselves,” Donald Trump told state governors on an emergency pandemic conference call. Yes. He said […]
In case you needed any more proof that America desperately needs more cybersecurity specialists, look no further than the U.S. Congress. Just this week, the release of a year-long congressional study of America’s cyber defense capabilities showed the nation was still “ill prepared” to fend off cyberattacks and requires a full overhaul of its entire […]
