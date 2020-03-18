Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats

Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor 's wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world.

