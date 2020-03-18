/ David Pescovitz / 12:18 pm Wed Mar 18, 2020

Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats

Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor's wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world.

And a bonus below, Tabor's 2011 short "The Secret Life of Cats: Report and Documentary":

(via r/ObscureMedia)