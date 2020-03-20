Hangin' Tough

I asked a friend how they were enjoying the Trump Pandemic. Their response?
"Hanging tough."
If I have this stuck in my head for however many weeks we are self-isolating I may not make it.
Shimon, the robotic maestro from Georgia Tech’s Center for Music Technology, is releasing an album and going on tour. To write lyrics, the robot employs deep learning combined with semantic knowledge and rhyme and rhythm. Shimon has also had a complete facelift giving it a much more expressive mug for singing. In IEEE Spectrum, Evan […]
Enjoy disco diva Donna Summer’s incredible isolated vocal track from “Bad Girls” (1979). Toot toot, beep BEEP. The song is about sex work and the police. From Gavin Edwards’ book “Is Tiny Dancer Really Elton’s Little John?”: “I was in my office in the old Casablanca [records] building,” Summer told me. “I was the only […]
Here’s Andy Merrill in character as Brak, the cat-masked intergalactic pirate from Space Ghost, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast and The Brak Show, offering a timely lesson in respecting personal boundaries. Here’s my favorite remix:
