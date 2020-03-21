Here's something fun and productive to do with the kids: Make: launches annual Maker Camp

Maker Camp, Make:’s annual virtual camp for kids has launched for 2020. Make: Community staffer, Keith Hammond writes:
Cooped up with the kids like I am? Maker Camp 2020 is now live! Every kid can join because Maker Camp is online, and it’s free. Since 2012 over a million campers have connected through Maker Camp, learned to make stuff, and shared their experiences with other campers. As you build and make, share your pictures on social media with the hashtag #makeathome and they’ll appear on our site!
The projects you’ll find at Maker Camp have been researched, tested, built, and thoroughly documented so we’re absolutely sure you can replicate them at home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year we’ve focused on projects you can do with what you might have on-hand, already in your home. We’re sure there’s something there for you!
Find out how to get started on the Maker Camp landing page.
TechDirt has shared this heartwarming little tale in the face of a global pandemic. A hospital in Bescia needed a special valve for a ventilator which costs US$11,000. Even at that jaw-dropping price, the manufacturer was still unable to supply the critical part (due to global demand). So, the hospital tracked down someone with 3D […]
A group has been formed on Facebook to help facilitate the open-source development of medical hardware (such as ventilators, filter masks, non-contact door openers, etc) to help fight the global coronavirus pandemic. Here’s the statement on their page: COVID19 is currently spreading exponentially, in a mostly unchecked fashion, throughout the world. Infection doubling rates are […]
The Raspberry Pi Foundation recently introduced a low-cost 7-inch touchscreen display for the Pi (compatible with all models expect the Pi 1). It’s a great display for retro-games and other projects. Here’s a quick review from ETA Prime.
