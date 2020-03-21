Florida city commission meeting goes awry

In this footage, city commissioners in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, bicker over ad-hoc rules and hurdles that, as if by magic, make it virtually impossible to take emergency measures such as closing the beaches during the coronavirus pandemic.
This is why the beaches haven't closed in Florida, and why they've had minimal COVID-19 prevention. Absolute dysfunction. pic.twitter.com/8x2tcQeg21
According to this NYT interactive map. Judith Basin County, Montana, will be the last unravaged county in the worst-case coronavirus scenario. Zillow shows very few homes on offer, but this 520-acre ranch looks like a great place to take a stand! Anyone who wants to join my postapocalyptic anarchocommunist elf sex death cult get in […]
‘For the first time in our history, the government is going to step in and help pay people’s wages,’ Rishi Sunak announces The UK government will pay up to 80% of wages for workers who are at risk of being laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chancellor has announced. The United States is […]
pic.twitter.com/fhA9Ykpqbz — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) March 20, 2020 Mike Judge, creator of the show, posted this reminder of the need for social distancing to limit the speed of the spread of coronavirus. References
In case you thought the world was in the midst of a vast migration to cloud-based computing, we hate to break it to you, but…it’s already happened. Right now, 94 percent of all businesses and organizations use a cloud service. As for the operations of all those groups, 83 percent of their workload will be […]
For many, the results of a basic DNA test done by one of the major genealogy companies will satisfy their curiosity. Those findings give users the chance to see where they’re from, maybe discover basic health markers they should know and possibly learn about a 4th or 5th cousin or two. And that’s usually as […]
If you’ve recently faced a major shift in where you work — as in, from an actual office to your home — you’re probably in need of a little assistance to help you navigate that transition more smoothly. Or, maybe you’ve always worked from home, and now the rest of the world is catching up […]