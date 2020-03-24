Man dead, wife in hospital after ingesting drug touted by Trump

On their website, the Arizona medical group, Banner Health, is reporting that a man has died in their care after self-medicating against COVID-19 using what they mistook for an anti-malaria drug that Dear Leader had mentioned during one of his
campaign rallies briefings in recent days.
A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Within thirty minutes of ingestion, the couple experienced immediate effects requiring admittance to a nearby Banner Health hospital.
Read the rest of the brief announcement here.
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard spoke to the wife by phone from her hospital bed. She had this to say:
we saw Trump on TV--every channel--and all his buddies--saying that this was safe. Trump kept saying it was pretty much a cure."
[...]
Don't believe anything the President says and his people because they don't know what they're talking about. And don't take anything -- be so careful and call your doctor. This is a heart ache I'll never get over.
Yet another reason why these "briefings" should not be televised live, but should only be summarized by responsible adults.
Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash
