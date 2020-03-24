Pandemic reveals continued existence of Taster's Choice

The size and shape of a coffee cup has a factor in how people think the coffee in it tastes, reports Mental Floss. [R]esearchers showed 309 online participants images of eight different coffee mugs and asked them to rank the mugs on how aromatic, bitter, or sweet they would expect the coffee inside it to […]
Kitchen appliances wear out. When they do, it usually means it’s time to toss it and buy a new one. But in recent years, it’s become easier to buy replacement parts, thanks to eBay and Amazon. This trend has kept my Bialetti Moka Express stovetop coffee maker alive and well. My Moka is one of […]
This Bodum pour-over coffee maker with a permanent stainless steel filter works great and is one of the cheapest I found. This thing works to make pour-over coffee and costs less than $20. If you want pour-over coffee this is a pretty good way to get there. I started drinking pour-over a few weeks back […]
Even if you’ve never been germaphobic, events in recent weeks have probably made you a lot more conscious of bacteria, airborne viruses, and contaminants of every size, shape, and variety. From countertops to sofas, beds to carpets, even those beloved stuffed animals, they’re all likely chock full of more microscopic creepy crawlies and pathogens than […]
Today, there’s no shortage of ways for consumers to live a socially conscious lifestyle. They now have access to vehicles with improved fuel economy, a wide selection of organic groceries and manufacturers are increasing the amount of recycled materials they use in their products. Despite these widespread shifts, the financial services sector hasn’t kept pace. […]
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]