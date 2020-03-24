Pandemic reveals continued existence of Taster's Choice

I am currently sequestered with my parents.

I live on coffee.

The drip coffee maker died.

It will take several days for a new one to arrive, due to Trump's mismanagement of the United States response to the pandemic.

My mother and I are drinking Angel City from Groundwork, perhaps the last good pound of coffee in the house, via a French Press. It is wonderful.

My father prefers Taster's Choice. I had no idea you could still buy Taster's Choice.

Taster's Choice.