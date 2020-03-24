Tim the Security Guard at the National Cowboy Museum is the wholesome content you need right now

This is Tim. He's the head of security at the National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City. While everyone else is social distancing, Tim stands vigilant, protecting things like John Wayne's boots. So as long as he was there, the museum's social media team asked him to tweet for them.

Thanks, Tim.

Hello, my name is Tim and I am the head of security for The Cowboy. I have been asked to take on the additional duty of social media management while the museum is closed. I’m new to this but excited. My team will also continue to protect and monitor the museum. Thanks, Tim Send pic.twitter.com/bPiXD9DoAd — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Tim does not understand how hashtags work. But gosh darnnit, he tried it.

This is the hat and eyepatch the Duke wore in the movie True Grit. They are part of our Exhibition about the 2 True Grit. Lots of interesting props and clothes. I’m told I can’t try it on. Hashtag John Wayne. Lucas, my grandson, told me to use hashtags. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/yNO3RP4uA4 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 17, 2020

Or really how the Internet works.

Twitter tips, please — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Sorry, thought I was Googling that. Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Oh cool there are John Wayne's boots! Thanks, Tim.

And these are his boots. Hashtag John Wayne. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/4hVPPT8QX9 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

I hope he's done his grandson proud.

Lucas, can you read this? — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Tim is also very topical.

This is one of her photos of people lined up at a social security office in San Francisco trying to get unemployment benefits in 1937. It was a tough time then. And it looks like it’s going to be a tough time now. But we get through these times together, don’t we? Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/UUXUlCiS2H — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 18, 2020

Tim never misses an opportunity to joke with his grandkids. Even on Twitter.

Here are Woody and his friends from Toy Story. They’re part of our Find Your Western exhibition exploring the West’s role in popular culture. Watched this movie with the grandkids. Tried to catch them moving, Lucas and Keira. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/TEbLWEm8Yh — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Hello, Lucas and Keira. There’s a snake in my boot! — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Good night, Lucas and Keira. Have cowboy dreams! — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Tim figured out how hashtags work! Hooray!

Thanks for all the tips, Friends. Realize I have been doing the hashtags wrong. I need to use that pound sign from the phone. I’m learning! Here’s his costume from True Grit from 1969 courtesy of John Wayne Enterprises. #HashtagJohnWayne Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/AZu7EidGu2 — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

…Now he has to figure out how Selfies work.

Seth in Marketing said people would love to have me take some photos of our Selfie Stations in The Cowboy. Here’s one from the Rodeo Gallery. Enjoy! Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/QrRLuTqBIy — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Tim is a fast learner.

Didn’t get the Selfie Station photo quite right. I get it now. Here’s the Selfie Station in the Warhol and the West running through May 10, 2020. Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/lDVd8GaIXs — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 19, 2020

Tim is also good at Dad Jokes.

Here’s a sculpture by Frederic Remington called The Bronco Buster cast in 1918. What do you guys think of it? Seth in marketing told me that asking questions on the social media is good for “engagement.” Let’s get engaged! LOL! Thanks, Tim I’m very happily married to Tina though pic.twitter.com/lMTxUpfTeJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Want to borrow some lip balm? You’re looking kind of chapped! Lucas, my grandson, didn’t think it was that funny, but I think you guys will LOL. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim. pic.twitter.com/pbUPTWJu8G — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 20, 2020

Logging off so I can saw some logs. LOL. See you all Monday. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 22, 2020

Next up: Tim tries to figure out TikTok.

Someone suggested I post a Tick Tock. It's from our Warhol and The West Exhibition.

Roy Rogers Alarm Clock c 1951 from The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh; Founding Collection, Contribution The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc TC526.36 #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/FTz9Gp5bZH — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 21, 2020

As a security guard for a treasured museum, Tim also gets to hang with celebrities.

Got to meet Kevin Costner at last year’s Western Heritage Awards. He was very funny. Unfortunately there’s no dancing at the awards or wolves. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/7Bud5EIrgD — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 23, 2020

Sam Elliott. He got swarmed just trying to walk down the hall. Asked if he needed any help and he said that’s what he signed up for. Quality mustache. #HashtagTheCowboy Thanks, Tim pic.twitter.com/naGBYfwprJ — Nat'l Cowboy Museum (@ncwhm) March 24, 2020

The Internet is pretty ugly these days. The world is looking worse. But at least we have Grandpa Tim The Cowboy to keep us safe.