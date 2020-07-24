/ Xeni Jardin / 6:14 pm Fri Jul 24, 2020

Tiny baby sings 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC

Awesome dad of the year goes to this little stinker's poppa.


“I recorded my son making baby noises, figured out the notes he made, and arranged them into "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC.”

Unmute this one: Baby Ryan "Sings" Thunderstruck.