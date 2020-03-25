"Go Away" doormat

The handsome and timely "Go Away" Doormat [Amazon] is made of coconut fibers and described as "environmentally" friendly if not particularly friendly in other respects. As death's hand knocks louder, however, you might want to segue to more assertive messaging with the "Fuck Off" Doormat . [h/t Rusty ]

Tactical toilet paper Wipe away the coronapocalypse in stealthy style with Renova black toilet paper [Amazon], your everyday carry for the virus crisis. With 140 “very soft and absorbent” 3-ply sheets per 100% virgin pulp roll, you’ll make short work of shite for the next few weeks — all without having to fight the army of doomshoppers raiding […] READ THE REST

Artisanal plastic crates Congratulations, shoppers! You can order plastic crates in beautiful pastel colors at significantly inflated prices. Available in large, medium or small. [Goodhoodstore via dieworkwear] These look very similar indeed to similarly pricey pastel crates on Amazon, being sold under randomly-generated brand names like SHINEME and MUYOZZ. At the New York Times, John Hermann recently wrote […] READ THE REST

The Jamstik 7 can teach you the guitar — without actually having a guitar With so much chaos happening in the world at the moment, this may not seem like the right time to start a new hobby. However, we would argue that now is actually the perfect time to dive into something new. Things are changing — and while there’s plenty happening that’s worthy of genuine concern, there’s […] READ THE REST

Home fitness has never been more important — and these deals can help While all of us face the daily challenges and major concerns surrounding the coronavirus epidemic and accompanying societal lockdown measures, there are also handfuls of smaller-scale crises sparked by the outbreak. Like…what do I do if I can’t go to the gym? Gyms and workout facilities in many areas are already closed until further notice, […] READ THE REST