/ Rob Beschizza / 11:10 am Wed Mar 25, 2020

"Go Away" doormat

The handsome and timely "Go Away" Doormat [Amazon] is made of coconut fibers and described as "environmentally" friendly if not particularly friendly in other respects. As death's hand knocks louder, however, you might want to segue to more assertive messaging with the "Fuck Off" Doormat. [h/t Rusty]