Boris and the Bomb: a fast paced and funny indie flick that is now on Amazon Prime

Boris and the Bomb was a fantastic way to spend a night not thinking about the coronavirus.

Boris is my kind of hero. He mostly just wants to be left the fuck alone.

Boris and the Bomb is an absurd action-adventure, directed by David Kronmiller and focused on a reluctant former KGB agent who just happens to have been hiding the nuke he stole on his way out the service for 30 years.

J. Anthony McCarthy plays Boris, a lumbering Russian bear of a man who has evidently spent the last 30+ years hiding the fact that he has a nuke. For some reason, now is the time Boris needs to get rid of the bomb and so he hops in a rideshare and the adventure begins.

The film is part slapstick, part absurdist comedy. Boris and the Bomb's non-stop action reminded me of the recent DC Harley Quinn movie and the humor reminds me of the legendary Hudson Hawk. The action rolls, giant gaping plot holes, and unexplained god knows what occurs... but you do not care at all because the pace just keeps screaming along!

I understand that only about $3000 of the $10k raised to make this film was able to be used on actual production (permits and food are evidently a thing.) Color me impressed!

The film is available gratis if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Boris and the Bomb via Amazon