Trailer for "Star Wars: The Acolyte"

This trailer for The Acolyte, a new Star Wars series set during the fading days of the High Republic, shows the dark rising.

The High Republic era of Star Wars looks very pretty and is chock full of force users. Set around 100 years before the Skywalker's story, this series seems to set up all the problems with the Jedi in general. Yoda isn't confirmed, but he'd be like a pretty big player around the time of these events, wouldn't he?

The first two episodes stream on June 4th, via Disney+.

