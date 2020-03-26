Enjoy this rather weird social distancing flipbook animation

The Flippist presents "Social Distancing... A Flipbook," inspired by Kirsten Lepore's wonderful "Hi Stranger" (2017) and Juan Delcan's "Safety Match" (2020).
The Flippist presents "Social Distancing... A Flipbook," inspired by Kirsten Lepore's wonderful "Hi Stranger" (2017) and Juan Delcan's "Safety Match" (2020).
This is the creation of avant-garde fashion designer Arnold Putra, claimed to be made with an ethically-sourced human child spine and alligator tongue leather. Unfortunately, it’s been memory holed since Twitter found it. Fortunately, the memory holers always forget about the Bing Cache. The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag has been ethically […]
A delightful website called View-Master World features photos from View-Master reels across the decades. My favorite View-Master art has always been the 3D stuff from the 1960s. These 21 samples from a Flintstone’s reel are a high water mark of the genre.
My friend Dean Putney sent me a link to this new video series called “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems” and I like the videos so much that I asked Dean to write a bit on how it signifies what is going on right now. Here’s what he said: It feels like I haven’t met someone […]
Stuck at home? Us too. And all anyone can think about is food. Stuffing your face for hours on end is definitely not a good way to stay healthy right now, but if you’re going to do it anyway (let’s be real—your original stash is already gone), why not improve what you’re snacking on? No, […]
With the world in the midst of unprecedented upheaval, there’s plenty to be concerned about out there. But while there are obviously far weightier issues facing us all right now, a true golfer will admit that being cooped up inside and missing the fairways and greens is its own little personal tragedy. To help soothe […]
Whether you’re a worried preparer for the worst or just a little concerned about what’s ahead, you may have…overdone it during your last trip to the store. Maybe you picked up some extra frozen goods or a larger stockpile of cheeses or dairy products than usual. And your fridge or freezer is now likely packed […]