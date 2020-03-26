Enjoy this rather weird social distancing flipbook animation

Keep on doing your part by staying inside and keeping a safe distance from one another. For those who don’t have that option for whatever reason...thank you and stay safe❤️ #FlattenTheCuve #QuaratineLife pic.twitter.com/5OiJf4MvDc

Bag made with "ethically sourced" human child's spine This is the creation of avant-garde fashion designer Arnold Putra, claimed to be made with an ethically-sourced human child spine and alligator tongue leather. Unfortunately, it’s been memory holed since Twitter found it. Fortunately, the memory holers always forget about the Bing Cache. The ARNOLD PUTRA alligator tongue and human spine bag has been ethically […] READ THE REST

The wonderful 3D diorama art of old View-Master reels A delightful website called View-Master World features photos from View-Master reels across the decades. My favorite View-Master art has always been the 3D stuff from the 1960s. These 21 samples from a Flintstone’s reel are a high water mark of the genre. READ THE REST

Let's sketch together online with Mo Willems! My friend Dean Putney sent me a link to this new video series called “Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems” and I like the videos so much that I asked Dean to write a bit on how it signifies what is going on right now. Here’s what he said: It feels like I haven’t met someone […] READ THE REST

