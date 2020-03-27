Build your own bagpipes out of a trash bag and record and learn to play in quarantine

Instructables.com has some new instructions on how to build your own bagpipes, and all you need is:

1 Garbage Bag or large plastic bag

2 Recorders (or 2 PVC Recorders:https://www.instructables.com/id/PVC-Recorder/)

2 Pens (You can also use a decent sized straw or a piece of hose)

Scissors

Tape

It sounds a little ridiculous, but when you break it down, bagpipes are basically just a recorder with a drone with an attached airbag. As long as you're social distancing, you can imagine yourself standing atop the grassy peaks of the Highlands, where your DIY Garbage Bagpipes can be heard all across the land, undoubtedly pleasing your neighbors to no end.

I know what I'm doing this weekend.

How to Make Bagpipes Out of a Garbage Bag and Recorders [Instructables.com]

Image: Public Domain via PxFuel