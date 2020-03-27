/ Xeni Jardin / 12:41 pm Fri Mar 27, 2020

Coronavirus: Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 'closed until further notice'

[CDC]

On Friday, Disney announced that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice.

Previously, the parks and resorts were to be temporarily closed only until April 18, 2020.

[via @frankpallotta]