Coronavirus: Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 'closed until further notice'

Cirque du Soleil launches online portal for viewing shows, explores bankruptcy in coronavirus shutdown: Reuters Cirque du Soleil just launched ‘CirqueConnect,’ where you can view shows — it’s especially great for kids stuck indoors during the pandemic shutdown. All of the company’s live shows are canceled due to the coronavirus crisis, and they are exploring financial options that include bankruptcy, reports Reuters. Las Vegas casinos and resorts, including the one […] READ THE REST

These 20 headphone offers should help bring peace and quiet to the home office Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […] READ THE REST

This tech-powered renter's and home insurance cuts through red tape fast You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […] READ THE REST