Coyotes on the streets of San Francisco

There has been an increase in coyotes in the city over recent years. In February KQED reported that they were thought to be recolonizing the places they used to inhabit abundantly after being nearly wiped out through poisoning and hunting from the '40s onwards. After years of zero sightings in San Francisco, a coyote was seen in the Presidio in 2002, thought to have been brought over from a trapper in the North Bay or possibly even making its way alone over the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then numbers have continued to rise.

While coyotes are occasionally spotted in San Francisco's parks, the shelter-in-place mandate has seemingly made the beautiful animals more comfortable wandering around the mostly empty city. From SFGATE :

Drone walks dog Vakis Demetrious posted this clip from Limassol, Cyprus. He writes: 5th day quarantine. Stay Home Safe but don’t forget your dog happiness.. (And yes, I understand that if the dog wanted to run off, it could easily pull the drone right along with it.) READ THE REST

Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor’s wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world. And a bonus below, Tabor’s 2011 short “The Secret Life of Cats: Report and Documentary”: (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

Newly discovered c.1933 footage of the extinct Tasmanian Tiger (thylacine) The Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) was a beautiful carnivorous marsupial that went extinct in the 1930s in part due to human hunting and encroachment on the animal’s natural habitats. (To this day though, people report occasional sightings in the region.) There are a handful of film clips of the Thylacine shot at the Beaumaris zoo and […] READ THE REST

These 20 headphone offers should help bring peace and quiet to the home office Odds are, you picked your home as the best location to hang up your business outfits so you could relax and enjoy your off-hours in peace and comfort. Unfortunately, worlds are now colliding. In many cases, your home is now also your place of business. And trying to finish reports or make calls doesn’t always […] READ THE REST

This tech-powered renter's and home insurance cuts through red tape fast You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […] READ THE REST