Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room is now available to view online

Take an opportunity to delve into the spiritual aspects of Kusama's exploration of eternity—paired with aural selections curated by The Broad, including drone, electronic, ambient, and pop music. Featuring deep cuts by celebrated musicians and sound artists from Los Angeles and beyond, the Infinite Drone series presents a new, contemplative way of experiencing The Broad’s most popular artwork.

Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrored Room--The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away is now available to view online through The Broad Museum's Instagram feed .

