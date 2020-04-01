/ Xeni Jardin / 10:26 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

'Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S,' tweets Trump

Another day, another round of Trump anxiety-tweets.

“Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S.,” the impeached president and noted serial liar tweeted today.

Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!

Okie doke.