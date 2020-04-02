The trailer for the next five episodes of Rick & Morty looks amazing

I'm not a huge fan of the way that a number of networks have been splitting the seasons of their most popular shows, right down the middle. It's one thing to be thrilled and frustrated by an end-of-season cliffhanger, Knowing that there's another good chunk of episodes that you'll have to wait six months to see before that cliffhanger is even on the horizon. That's a depressing level of bullshit.
That said, I can't stay mad at Rick & Morty. With the final five episodes of the show's fourth season getting ready to pop in May, I'm preparing myself to forgive its show-runners for the long, painful wait.
Adult Swim has made all five seasons of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack available for free streaming on their site. You don’t even need to register an account. If you’re not familiar with the series, this ‘splainer video should help. You may recognize Genndy Tartakovsky distinctive art style from his other popular series, Dexter’s Laboratory. Image: […]
Adult Swim has released all episodes of their crazed, headbanger animated comedy, Metalocalypse, for free during the coronavirus pandemic. Adult Swim has made all four seasons and the Klok Opera movie available for free streaming on their website and app. You can watch all the episodes of Metalocalypse here. Non-US fans of the dumb and […]
Genndy Tartakovsky (creator of Dexter’s Lab) has a new cartoon on Adult Swim called Primal. I guess it takes place on the same planet the Flintstones live on because humans and dinosaurs coexist. The animation is superb. Here’s a fight scene to give you an idea of how violent it is. Image: YouTube
