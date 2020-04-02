The trailer for the next five episodes of Rick & Morty looks amazing

I'm not a huge fan of the way that a number of networks have been splitting the seasons of their most popular shows, right down the middle. It's one thing to be thrilled and frustrated by an end-of-season cliffhanger, Knowing that there's another good chunk of episodes that you'll have to wait six months to see before that cliffhanger is even on the horizon. That's a depressing level of bullshit.

That said, I can't stay mad at Rick & Morty. With the final five episodes of the show's fourth season getting ready to pop in May, I'm preparing myself to forgive its show-runners for the long, painful wait.