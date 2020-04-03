/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:45 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

"Hello (from the Inside)," a funny Adele parody about the struggles of being socially isolated

My pal Tracy shared this Adele parody song by YouTuber Chris Mann on Tuesday, with the following setup:

IT. DOES. NOT. GET. BETTER. THAN. THIS.

I’ve been seeing a lot of great things via the internet, but I thought this one was particularly well done, and funny.

Seriously. Just put down whatever you are doing. Or not doing. Sit back. Watch the whole thing.

You’re welcome.

How's that for a recommendation?

screengrab via Chris Mann/YouTube