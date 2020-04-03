Thao & The Get Down Stay Down's wonderful new Zoom music video

The wonderful weird alt.folk noise pop band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down released a new music video today shot entirely using Zoom videoconferencing. It's a radically creative clip for an equally rad tune, "Phenom."

