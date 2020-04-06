Oculus product design manager makes a facemask with LED display

Chelsea Klukas is a product design manager at Oculus and she made this cool facemask with a color LED display.
Here's a tutorial!
Since its launch three years ago, Donald Bell’s Maker Update has been one of my favorite weekly YouTube…well, maker updates. I always find inspiring projects, tool reviews, and tips of interest. As you can imagine, more COVID-19 maker response content has been showing up on the show. This week, almost all of the episode is […]
NIH 3D Print Exchange was developed to allow for the distributed design, testing, approval, and sharing of scientifically-accurate models related to the biomedical sciences. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have created a COVID-19 supply chain response section on their website. Here, designers of PPE (personal protection equipment) and other necessary equipment related to […]
I’ll be showing and telling one of my projects in today’s SHOW and TELL, hosted by John Edgar Park. The fun starts at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT today. We (Adafruit) are mixing things up and running a show and tell after John Park’s Workshop on Thursdays! All are welcome, show your 3D printing project, […]
