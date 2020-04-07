Here's a delightful ska medley of the Super Mario Otherworld music

Jeremy Hunter A.K.A. Ska Tune Network is on a mission to make ska covers of everything. No exceptions. Like the Borg, ska will assimilate all. The latest — victim? Beneficiary? — of their quest is SUPER MARIO: OTHERWORLD, a popular ROM hack of the original Super Mario World for Super Nintendo.

And this time, they has steel drums to help them. None of us safe from the groovy smiles they'll inflict upon us.

Just remember:

All games depict Super Mario as Mario's regular usual form. pic.twitter.com/hOX3WlIIex — Super Mario Facts (@SuperMarioFact) April 6, 2020

This Person Is Determined to Make a Ska Version of Every Song, Ever [John Ochoa / Noisey]