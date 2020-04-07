When 'The Benny Hill Show' meets a Eugene, Oregon gasoline thief

A U-Haul parking lot burst into flame after a man threw a lit firework at his girlfriend, unknowingly disturbing a gasoline thief. All sorts of antics are captured on camera.
A U-Haul parking lot burst into flame after a man threw a lit firework at his girlfriend, unknowingly disturbing a gasoline thief. All sorts of antics are captured on camera.
This would be that thing. Today's installment of the hottest thing on local TV: "What Day Is It?" by @fox8news in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/YfOxbxn9q5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 7, 2020
Donald Trump frequently lavishes praise One America News (OAN), a news network that makes Fox News look like the Socialist Worker. In this episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver looks into OAN and “why they could be a big problem during the pandemic.” Image: YouTube
‘”Who ever heard of 180 million masks?”,’ Trump asked of the urgent face mask requests by FEMA and HHS.
There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […]
Yoga studios are closed nationwide. The irony is that between the anxieties of the outside world and those popping up inside your very own home with everyone trapped indoors, there’s probably never been a time where yoga’s calming zen was more vital and needed. Rather than just throwing in the yoga mat and subjecting family […]
The workers aren’t inside their physical business space anymore. So why should business technology still be under that roof either? In fact, more and more businesses have been making this migration for a while now, moving all their digital infrastructure to the world’s two largest cloud services platforms, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s Azure. […]