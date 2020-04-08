Incarcerated fraudster Martin Shkreli says he can cure coronavirus if he's released from prison

Martin Shkreli, the universally despised ex-pharmaceutical internet troll, says he can cure coronavirus if he is released from prison early, reports Ars Technica:
“I am one of the few executives experienced in ALL aspects of drug development from molecule creation and hypothesis generation, to preclinical assessments and clinical trial design/target engagement demonstration, and manufacturing/synthesis and global logistics and deployment of medicines,” he writes in a note at the end of the document.
In short, he needs to be sprung from the pokey so he can save the world.
“I am asking for a brief furlough (3 months) to assist in research work on COVID-19,” he writes, adding that this temporary freedom won’t be a treat. “Being released to the post-COVID world is no solace to even the incarcerated.”
Image: By House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform - https://www.flickr.com/photos/oversight/25044779546/in/photostream/, Public Domain, Link
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca, the incarcerated corrupt law enforcement chief who was fond of giving himself awards, campaigning against marijuana legalization, encouraging prison rape, wrongfully imprisoning people, locking up nonviolent people who possessed drugs, and horribly mistreating inmates, asked a judge to release him from federal prison in Texas because of coronavirus. […]
A federal judge in New York on Tuesday denied a request that accused serial sexual abuser R. Kelly be released from jail, rejecting claims by his lawyers that he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
Last night some asshole smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. From the Associated Press: The value of the (10″ x 22″) work, which was on loan from […]
