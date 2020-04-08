Listen to recording of medics looking for Johnny Depp's fingertip

Heard’s story, which she told in her own deposition at the time, differs dramatically. She said that the fight was sparked over her former co-star Billy Bob Thornton. While she alleged that Depp hit her with one hand, he was “slamming a hard plastic phone against a wall with his other until it was smashed into smithereens. While he was smashing the phone, Johnny severely injured his finger, cutting off the tip of it.” At some point later that night, Depp had written on the walls with a mixture of paint and the bloody finger, “Billy Bob” and “Easy Amber.” (Depp reportedly denies all of her account, except for the writing on the wall).

The Daily Mail ran leaked a March 2015 audio recording ' of medics looking for Johnny Depp's severed fingertip. In a 2018 deposition Depp says his wife at the time, Amber Heard, threw a vodka bottle at him and it shattered, cutting off his finger.

Lamborghini buyer sues dealer after white car turns yellow A father and son who paid almost $300,000 for a white Lamborghini Huracan Spyder are suing the dealer after the paint job took on a yellow tinge, reports CTV News. Calogero Caruso took a second mortgage on his home to buy the Italian sports car for his son, because it was his child’s “dream to […] READ THE REST

A woman is suing TripAdvisor after she fell off a camel A 24-year-old New Jersey woman booked a camel ride in Morocco through TripAdvisor’s Viator tour booking site. The camel she ended up riding was pregnant and it threw her off and she broke her arm, reports the Boston Globe. The woman said doctors in Morocco had to perform surgery on her arm to prevent permanent […] READ THE REST

Lawsuit: Burger King cooking vegan burgers on same grill plate as meat Does cooking a Impossible Burger on the same surface used to cook normal burgers “contaminate” them with meat by-products? Is Burger King doing this? A vegan diner makes these claims in a lawsuit filed Monday against the fast-food chain. Reuters: The lawsuit filed in Miami federal court seeks damages for all U.S. purchasers of the […] READ THE REST

The Mountie Plus turns your tablet into a sneaky second laptop screen In baseball, utility players often stay employed almost exclusively because of their versatility, their ability to slide effortlessly into a variety of needed roles and remain productive. Your current tech setup doesn’t need to work any differently — except that tech items are usually created to fulfill just one purpose. But if you want a […] READ THE REST

The Kitchen Cube might just bring you back to cooking again While all the downsides of stay-at-home orders and social distancing are evident, there are at least a few small silver linings to come out of all this. For many, this time spent indoors has meant a happy reintroduction to your very own kitchen. You know your kitchen. It’s usually the place that holds all your […] READ THE REST