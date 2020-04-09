Artist reimagines classic horror films as vintage Disney children's books

Swedish artist Daniel Björk is the mad mind behind these wonderfully evil visions of classic horror films reimagined as Disney's Wonderful World of Reading vintage children's books. My wish upon a star is that they were real! See more at Björk's Instagram.
Director and actor Wes Tank drops some Dr. Seuss knowledge over Dr. Dre instrumentals. From Fox in Sox by Dr. Seuss: When a fox is in the bottle where the tweetle beetles battle with their paddles in a puddle on a noodle-eating poodle, THIS is what they call… …a tweetle beetle noodle poodle bottled paddled […]
I haven’t received an advance copy of Labyrinth: The ABC Storybook [Amazon] so will have to preorder it just like you. The ToughPigs Muppet fan site posted a sneak preview. Sometimes Muppet fans get really lucky. Not only are we getting a new book based on Jim Henson’s classic film Labyrinth, but the whole thing […]
Here are two lists of e-books being made freely available on-line. Please add more in the comments! PublicBooks.org’s Public Books Database This is a list of academic presses making their books and research freely available. Jim C. Hines’ list of Free and Legal Science Fiction and Fantasy Hines has collected a list of authors providing […]
