Locked-down wedding photographer shoots beautiful LEGO wedding

UK wedding photographer Chris Wallace is on lockdown like so many of us. To keep his creativity alive, he staged and photographed a fantastic LEGO wedding. You can see the photos and Wallace's narration of the nuptials over at Petapixel. It looks more romantic and fun than many real weddings I've attended!
As I posted last week, thieves smashed a glass door at the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam and stole Vincent van Gogh’s oil painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884.” The museum has been closed due to COVID-19. “I am shocked and unbelievably pissed off,” said Singer Laren’s director, Jan Rudolph de Lorn. […]
The Kinkade Family Foundation turned up this Thomas Kincade unseen masterpiece “Untitled (Toilet Paper),” c. 1978, oil on canvas, 8″ x 10, and have issued it as a puzzle and print. The proceeds benefit the New Art Dealers Alliance’s (NADA) fund to support galleries impacted by COVID-19. The canvas print is $150.00 unframed and $750 […]
In 2018, Barry Lawrence Ruderman, a rare map dealer from California, bought a folder of documents and blueprints related to the Statue of Liberty. What they didn’t realize is that the lot contained almost two dozen original engineering drawings for the Statue produced by Gustav Eiffel’s workshop. Ruderman and Alex Clausen, director of Ruderman’s gallery, […]
Whether you’re trudging clothes to a laundromat or running huge loads in your own house, washing clothes is always a production. And it’s almost even worse if you don’t have a whole lot of dirty clothes that need cleaning. Washing one shirt, a dress or a pair of pants with a stain requires 15 to […]
Even once stay-at-home orders are lifted, it’s likely many of us will be sticking closer to home, at least for a while. And rather than taking the car out of the garage for a 10-minute-or-less drive to the grocery store or the pharmacy, don’t be shocked if you start seeing a lot more short jaunt […]
If your sleep has been somewhat troubled recently, you’ve got plenty of company. With so much uncertainty, millions of people everywhere are laying in their beds, wrestling with huge life problems while unsuccessfully trying to also get eight hours of rest…or six…or heck, even 30 minutes. If that hits a little close to home, you […]