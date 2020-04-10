Trump speaks to Vladimir Putin of Russia for second time in 2 days

Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019
Huh, that's... weird? No?
The White House announced today that impeached U.S. President Donald Trump spoke today to Vladimir Putin of Russia.
This was their second call in as many days.
Putin and Trump “discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues,” says the White House.
Source: AP
I regret to inform you that impeached and clearly nuts U.S. president Donald Trump is at it again. There’s a pandemic on, but that won’t stop his flamboyant abuse.
Replying to a question from ScienceInsider about impeached US President Donald Trump’s anti-World Heath Organization comments, the WHO’s Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus replied, “Please quarantine politicizing COVID.” “We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,” Dr. Tedros added.
