/ Xeni Jardin / 2:20 pm Fri Apr 10, 2020

Trump speaks to Vladimir Putin of Russia for second time in 2 days

Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019

Huh, that's... weird? No?

The White House announced today that impeached U.S. President Donald Trump spoke today to Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This was their second call in as many days.

Putin and Trump “discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues,” says the White House.

Source: AP