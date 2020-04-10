Trump speaks to Vladimir Putin of Russia for second time in 2 days

Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019 Trump and Putin. 📷 Reuters, 2019

Huh, that's... weird? No?

The White House announced today that impeached U.S. President Donald Trump spoke today to Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This was their second call in as many days.

Putin and Trump “discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues,” says the White House.

Source: AP

White House: President Trump spoke today to Vladimir Putin of Russia. This is their second call in as many days. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) April 10, 2020

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, the White House says. They "discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stability in global energy markets. The two leaders also covered critical bilateral and global issues" per WH — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) April 10, 2020

I’d previously assumed that the lack of reported Russian cases was due to the strong leadership of Vladimir Putin. But it turns out that the government may have been dishonest and now things are getting bad. https://t.co/4U2y5xr5A1 — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) April 10, 2020

Imagine the ratings Trump could get if he aired his Putin convos live. — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) April 10, 2020