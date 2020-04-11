Neon Museum in Las Vegas gives live tour of Tim Burton 'Lost Vegas' exhibit

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas turned the cameras on their Neon (sign) Boneyard for a live tour focusing on Tim Burton’s Lost Vegas exhibit. I wasn't able to get down to Vegas for the show, so this was a real treat!
More about the show here:
Hong Kong’s famed neons signs are slowly fading, replaced by other kinds of signage. Hong Kong Instgrammer Edward KB leads this whirlwind neon tour of some of the best remaining spots.
This short documentary visits Lite Brite Neon in New York to see how neon lights come to life, with a piece being made from start to finish.
Vanishing Vernacular: Western Landmarks collects Steve Fitch’s important photographic record of iconic imagery in the western United States: hotel neon, drive-in movie theaters, even ancient petroglyphs.
