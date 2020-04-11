/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 9:04 am Sat Apr 11, 2020

Neon Museum in Las Vegas gives live tour of Tim Burton 'Lost Vegas' exhibit

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas turned the cameras on their Neon (sign) Boneyard for a live tour focusing on Tim Burton’s Lost Vegas exhibit. I wasn't able to get down to Vegas for the show, so this was a real treat!

