That time in 2005 when junior senator Barack Obama argued for 'decisive action to prevent a pandemic'

2015: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during his visit to Pellissippi State College in Knoxville, Tennessee, January 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters

American political memories can be so short.

Remember that time way back in 2005, during the avian flu A(H5N1) crisis, when a junior senator named Barack Obama wrote an op-ed in the New York Times warning that America urgently needed to prepare for a pandemic, and that we could model our readiness on the lessons learned from the 1918 flu?

As Dan Diamond pointed out online today, way back in 2005, before Obama ran for president, “there was growing political consensus to fund those planning efforts.”

“A junior senator named BARACK OBAMA even argued in the New York Times that it was time for 'decisive action to prevent a pandemic.'”

Here's an excerpt from that op-ed, “Grounding a Pandemic,” by Barack Obama and Richard Lugar, June 6, 2005: