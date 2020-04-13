/ Rob Beschizza / 6:14 am Mon Apr 13, 2020

Art Director dice

The Pocket Art Director II offers even better advice than the 2014 original, "conveying a fresh perspective to accurately address the context and vigor of today’s commercial arts professional." In a world where there are too many options and too many things to worry about, this makes life simple. And right now, no-one has to know you're consulting! [via @doctorow]

See also the Pocket Dev and the Pocket Founder.