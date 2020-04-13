/ David Pescovitz / 2:06 pm Mon Apr 13, 2020

Watch this person passionately rave about the joy of mall walking as exercise (1987)

This clip is apparently from "Malltime," a 1987 episode of the British TV documentary program Equinox. Some insist that the woman is an actor, and that may very well be true especially given the mall is located in Los Angeles. But that doesn't mean she isn't also a very enthusiastic mall walker.

(via r/ObscureMedia)