Watch this person passionately rave about the joy of mall walking as exercise (1987)

This clip is apparently from " Malltime ," a 1987 episode of the British TV documentary program Equinox. Some insist that the woman is an actor, and that may very well be true especially given the mall is located in Los Angeles. But that doesn't mean she isn't also a very enthusiastic mall walker.

VHS horror movies are corrupting our children! A "20/20 Special Report" from 1987 Above: In 1987, TV newsmagazine 20/20 revealed the real horror of horror movies: children watching splatterpunk films on VHS in the comfort of their living rooms! “Fair warning though: There is some graphic violence in this. But we say that for you, not your kids — they’ve probably already seen it.” (via r/ObscureMedia) Below, The […] READ THE REST

Listen to a 1980s teenager's Commodore 64 covers of Huey Lewis songs It was hip to be square, even in 1986. Especially in 1986. Jma Mitch writes: As a teenager in 1985 and 1986, I used my trusty Commodore 64 and the “Music Construction Set” program to create computer versions of a slew of songs by the greatest musical artist of all time: Huey Lewis and The […] READ THE REST

Learn how to develop a video game from the comfort of your couch From sports to movies to concerts and beyond, so many of our favorite pastimes have been completely derailed by recent events. However, gaming is one hobby that’s only seemed to pick up steam with all these hours spent inside. Of course, it isn’t hard to see why millions of Americans trapped in their homes would […] READ THE REST

With this tech-heavy, premium quality bidet, you’ll have bought your last roll of toilet paper ever Lines outside Costco. Lines at Target. Lines at your neighborhood grocery store. While many items have been cleaned off all store shelves in the wake of virus hysteria, there’s one commodity that reigns above all others as the Holy Grail of shopper ambitions: toilet paper. Did you ever think you’d see a time when you […] READ THE REST