How to make a zine from a single sheet of paper

A few months ago, my son bought a cute mini-zine from the Zine Machine vending machine at The Bindery in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury. What we noticed right away is that the 8-page zine was ingeniously folded from just a single sheet of paper. In the above video, Austin Kleon, author of the wonderful Steal Like An Artist, explains how it's done. And Umami Design posted a layout template here.
In the video clip, Austin recommends this book by Esther Watson and Mark Todd that looks like fun: Whatcha Mean, What's A Zine? The Art of Making Zines and Mini-Comics.
A team of anonymous volunteers at MIT are developing a ventilator that can be built for $100, reports SciTech Daily. The MIT Emergency Ventilator (E-Vent) uses a hand-operated plastic resuscitator bag common found in hospitals, and places it in a mechanical system that squeezes the bag automatically. From the E-Vent web site: At the present […]
Jimmy DiResta was sitting on a plane, looking at his clasped hands, when he wondered if he could possibly create a joint that worked on a similar principle of interleaving fingers clasping two pieces of material together. The result of that inspiration is this steel stool connected together by CNC-cut finger joints. Image: YouTube
They did. The crazy bastard actually did it! pic.twitter.com/pQipsamklq — kattemonster (@null4bl3) April 6, 2020 If you use Chrome, it’s likely you’ve seen the 2-bit dinosaur that appears when your computer is not connected to the internet. It’s an infinite runner game. The object is to jump over oncoming cacti and duck under pterodactyls. To […]
Back in the day, sometime after the first assumed vaporizer invention but before modern e-cigarettes were a thing, people used to use lighters to smoke solids instead of batteries to smoke liquids. Wild, right? Well, if retro vibes are your kind of thing or if you simply prefer herbs, flowers, and resins to cartridges of […]
In the age of smart homes, everybody wants to own the house that does everything for itself. Unfortunately, the reality is that creating a smart house usually takes a lot of work. And if you’re trying to turn a previously dumb house into a 21st century web-enabled palace of technology? That’s gonna take even more […]
Been noodling around with a podcast idea for…what, years now? Well, it’s time to get serious, people. There is no time like right now to work out all the logistics of turning your marinating idea into an actual real, profitable podcast. And no, that isn’t a mistake. It could actually be a profitable enterprise. According […]